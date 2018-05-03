BREAKING: Buhari in ‘technical stopover’ in London – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London, United Kingdom.

The Presidency, however, attributed his presence in the British capital to what it called “technical stopover.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with our correspondent on the telephone on Thursday.

Buhari, who travelled to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump, had left Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after the Monday meeting.

As of the time of filing this report, the President has yet to return to Nigeria.

When contacted on the matter, Shehu, who was on Buhari’s delegation to US said, “They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.”

The presidential spokesman did not give details of the “technical stopover” but insisted it’s not something to worry about.

It was learnt that Buhari’s scheduled trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, might have been cancelled due to the delay in his arrival back in the country.

The President has his doctors who he has been consulting for years based in London.

Buhari, in 2017, spent months in the British capital attending to his health.

He had, on arrival after one of such medical trips, said he had never been that sick in his life.