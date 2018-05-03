RTA holds 5th Dubai Int’l Project Management Forum in December

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will hold the fifth round of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) from 8th -11th December 2018 under the theme ‘Building Nations.’

The event will be co-organized by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Emaar and the Project Management Institute (PMI). Registration for the Forum opens on May 3, 2018, through the website (www.dipmf.ae).

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “The staging of the DIPMF is part of RTA’s endeavours to play an active role in steering the development drive in the region. The event reflects the keenness of Dubai, in its capacity as an Arab city with a global profile, to act as a link in sharing expertise, concepts and visions between gurus of various industries worldwide. The Forum has evolved into a global platform with the participation of visionary global experts who have creative ideas contributing to the successful delivery of mega projects.”

‘Building Nations’ has been endorsed as the theme this year, which fits well with the UAE Government drive designating 2018 as The Year of Zayed.

The year is celebrated to showcase the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing the UAE and making towering achievements locally & globally as well as spotlighting his care for nations and people.

Topics include: Future/History of Project Management, Project Management Maturity, Artificial Intelligence in Project Management, Project Management for Innovation, and Project Management for Digitalization/Digital Transformation amongst others. Specialist training courses will be held on the sidelines of the event tackling leadership, quality & competition, and many more.

Ms Laila Faridoon, Executive Director of the Office of RTA Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Chairperson of the DIPMF Organising Committee, said, “Over the four past editions, the DIPMF has made huge achievements judging by the number of attendees, international speakers and topics discussed. More than 6000 delegates from 50 countries took part in the past editions of the event.”

During the 5th DIPMF, winners of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management will be honoured.

The purse of the Award has increased by 29% to reach AED2.6m (US$710,000).

Award categories have increased to four following the introduction of the Academic category, which comprises the Scientific Research Award for Innovative PM, and Innovative PM (Academic Category).

The second (corporate) category has three awards: Innovative Idea in PM, Innovative Idea in Programmes Management, and Innovative Idea in Projects Portfolio.

The third (individual) category comprises the Innovative Project Manager and the Director of Innovative PMO.

The fourth (teams) category includes the Innovative Team Award.