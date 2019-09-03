BREAKING: FG summons SA High Commissioner over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians 

September 3, 2019 0

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

We’re targets of attacks in Benue – Igbo residents

Igbo communities in various parts of Benue State, especially Gboko on Monday alleged that the Igbo were being targeted for kidnapping and murder by native gangs and bandits ...