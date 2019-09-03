BREAKING: FG summons SA High Commissioner over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians 

The envoy was expected to meet with the minister by 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

A senior MFA official, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development in a WhatsApp message.

The message read, “I am directed to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned the High Commissioner of South Africa for a meeting this morning by 11. The meeting was confirmed a few minutes ago.”

Onyema had said that the Federal Government would take “definitive measures” in the aftermath of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He was, however, silent on the measures that would be taken over the increasing violence against Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

He described the attackers as mindless criminals, noting that the police intervention was ineffective.

Onyeama said this on Monday on his verified Twitter handle in reaction to the burning of Nigerian property by South Africans in Johannesburg, Marvel, Turfontein and Jamestown, on Sunday night.

Onyeama had tweeted, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

The latest attacks on foreigners in South Africa started last week after a taxi driver was murdered by an alleged drug dealer in Pretoria.

The police had struggled to bring the attacks under control.