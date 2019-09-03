(BREAKING) Xenophobia: Buhari sends special envoy to South Africa, registers displeasure

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, to register his displeasure over the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement just released by the Presidency in Abuja, it said the envoy was expected to land in Pretoria by Thursday.

The statement, which was signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, did not give the name of the envoy.

It added that Buhari was deeply concerned about the “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.”

The Presidency also stated that, already, Buhari had “instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.”

