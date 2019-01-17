BREAKING: INEC releases final list of candidates for 2019 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the 2019 General Elections.

The list contains the names of candidates for the presidential, senatorial, House of Reps and state Assemblies.

The information was contained on the verified Twitter handle of the Commission, @inecnigeria.

The presidential candidates’ list features 144 names comprising parties’ presidential candidates and their running mates.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) did not present a presidential candidate or running mate for the election.

There are 28 women on the list as either the candidate or the running mate.