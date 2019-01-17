Ekiti FA election: Electoral committee releases list of aspirants

The Ekiti State Football Association Electoral Committee has successfully screened and released list of aspirants jostling for membership of the football association in its election slated to hold January 24th,2018, in Ikere- Ekiti, Ekiti state.

In a release made available to the press, the electoral body described the screening exercise which took place at the Koltotel Hotel, Ado Ekiti, a success and also a fulfilment of the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Statutes and the electoral guidelines, which stipulates that, after the submission of completed forms by the aspirants in not less than 14 days preceeding the date of the FA elections, the screening of aspirants must also be completed and the names of successful candidates must be published in the media in not less than 7 days to the election.

According to the release signed by electoral committee Chairman Barrister Tomide Osakinle and the Secretary Mr Idowu B.S., the electoral committee duly screened all the aspirants contesting for membership into the board of the football association.

The names of the successful candidates as released are:

For the post of Chairman:

1. Adebayo Olanlege

For the post of Vice Chairman:

1. Ilesanmi Fatukasi

For the post of Ordinary member:

1. Ariyo Amos Yomi

2. Olusola Babatola

3. Hakeem Saadu

4. Daramola S. O.

5. Bayode Olowolagba

6. Ibidun Isaac

7. Aregbesola Olumuyiwa

The electoral committee further affirmed the FA election slated for 24th of January will hold as scheduled; while winners into various positions of the board of Ekiti FA will be announced immediately as stipulated by the electoral guidelines