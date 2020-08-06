BREAKING: Police take over Edo House of Assembly complex

The Nigeria police were spotted at the Edo state House of Assembly complex today, a day after minority members impeached the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye.

The motive of the police was not clear, as this is a developing story.

Idiaye was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of just 10 members of the Assembly out of the elected 24.

The speaker, Frank Okiye was elected by the 10 members, in an inauguration that took place at night last year, and endorsed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The excluded 14 members have not been part of the assembly since then and the minority members had even gone further to declare their seats vacant. – The News.