Alexis Sanchez completes permanent move to Inter Milan

Manchester United have announced that their player, Chilean Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.

Alexis moved to the Serie A club on a one-season loan in August 2019 and has made 29 appearances for the San Siro side, scoring four goals.

Upon his arrival in northern Italy, he linked up with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku and they were later joined by Ashley Young, with the trio playing their part in Inter’s second-place league finish following Serie A’s resumption.

Alexis became the first Chilean to play a competitive game for United after moving from Arsenal in January 2018, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.