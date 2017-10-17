Buhari orders military, police to stop herdsmen killings in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military and the police to halt the reprisal attack by herdsmen in Plateau State, saying “this madness has gone too far.”

Buhari, in a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, said he received with deep sadness and regret, “news of the recent killings of at least 20 people in Plateau State during what has been described as a reprisal attack by some herdsmen.”

He instructed the military and the police to bring the violence to an instant end and draw up a plan to forestall further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other.

The president said he remained devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, urging Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony..

He commiserated with the governor and people of Plateau State as well as those who lost their loved ones, friends and family, praying that God comfort them.