IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu absent as co-defendants arrive court

Three of the co-defendants facing charges of treasonable felony against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were brought to court by prison officials at about 10am on Tuesday.

But Kanu, whose lawyers said was last seen on September 14, 2017 following a military operation in his hometown in Abia State, is absent from court as Justice Binta Nyako is now set to commence proceedings.

￼

His co-accused already in court are the National Coordinator of IPOB, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe; an IPOB member, Benjamin Madubugwu; and a former Field Maintenance Engineer seconded to the MTN, David Nwawuisi.

But Bright Chimezie, who became a co-defendant in the case following an amendment of the charges was also absent.

Kanu was on bail before he was declared missing.

Announcing his appearance on Tuesday, Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejifor, told the judge that the IPOB leader was still in the custody of the Federal Government.