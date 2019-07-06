Buhari re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari as SGF, COS

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

The reappointment of Kyari and Mustapha was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who added that both appointments were effective from May 29, 2019.

Kyari was first named Chief of Staff at the onset of Buhari’s tenure, while Mustapha joined the President midway as a replacement for the sacked SGF, Babachir Lawal.

Pres. Buhari has also announced the appointments of his personal staff.

The appointees, according to Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, are Mohammed Sarki Abba as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household and Social Events; Ya’u Shehu Darazo as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties and Dr. Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi as Personal Physician to the President.

Others are Ambassador Lawal A. Kazaure, State Chief of Protocols; Sabiu Yusuf, Special Assistant, Office of the President; Saley Yuguda, Special Assistant, House Keeping and Ahmed Muhammed Mayo, Special Assistant, Finance and Administration.

Also on the list are: Mohammed Hamisu Sani, Special Assistant on Special Duties; Friday Bethel, Personal Assistant on General Duties), Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant (State Photographer) and Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

The statement said the appointments also took effect from May 29, 2019.