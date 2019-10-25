Coup d’ètat against Trump inevitable, says Analyst

US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by Democrats is inevitable now because they want to stop him from getting the American forces out of the Middle East, a former American Senate foreign policy analyst says.

James Jatras, a former Senate foreign policy adviser in Washington, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Thursday.

“It was clear from the moment that the Democrats took the House of Representatives in November of 2018 that they would impeach Donald Trump,” Jatras said.

“All of this is simply stage setting for what is inevitable now, that Trump will be impeached. The Democrats believe that they have a smoking gun now on a so-called quid pro quo for withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating not really so much Hunter and Joe Biden but rather Ukrainian involvement in the so-called Russia-gate in the investigation of Donald Trump by US and British and intelligence agencies,” he stated.

“They believe they have the goods to impeach Trump and they can find enough dirt on him to get 20 Republicans in the Senate to flip and have his removal,” he said.

“As Matt Taibi of the Rolling Stone puts it, ‘We’re in the middle of an ongoing coup’ here in the United States and it is moving forward and the Democrats and all of the media have that end in mind,” he noted.

“And what is the most important to them is to make sure that Trump cannot continue with his withdrawal from Syria, from Afghanistan, and getting us out of the Middle East,” he concluded.

Democrats have promised to push ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, after a group of Republican lawmakers caused chaos by storming a hearing session in the case.

Encouraged by Trump to put up a stronger fight against the Democratic efforts to impeach him, a group of more than two dozen Republicans stormed into the hearing room on Wednesday, as a witness was answering questions with regards to the president’s dealing with Ukraine.

The Republicans, who were not allowed to attend the hearing, forced their way into the room before Laura Cooper, the US defence official who oversees Ukraine and Russia affairs, testified behind closed doors.

They accused the Democrats in charge of the inquiry as carrying out the inquiry in secret, without giving the president and his party the chance to a fair process. – Sky News.