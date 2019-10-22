Court orders forfeiture of Saraki’s Lagos property

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the forfeiture of two properties in Ikoyi belonging to former Kwara State governor and ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Justice Mohammed Liman made the temporary forfeiture order following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Part of the EFCC’s relief included the following: “An order of this honourable court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as N0. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.”

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in an ex parte application filed by the Commission’s Lawyer Nnaemeka Omewa approached the Court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties, alleging that they were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities.