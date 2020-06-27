COVD-19: FG approves evacuation flight for Nigerians in US

The Federal Government is to evacuate another batch of stranded Nigerians from New York, the United States of America.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Consulate in New York via a statement issued on Friday.

It noted that the Nigerian government had approved a third evacuation flight from the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey to carry the evacuees from July 17, 2020.

While calling on Nigerians to register with any of the missions in the country, the citizens were asked to purchase their ticket between $1,250 and $2,800 pending on the class.

According to the statement, prospective evacuees will undergo the necessary guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

One of such measures is that “all prospective evacuees must present an original COVID-19 negative test result not older than 14 days at the airport of departure and undergo a temperature check four hours before departure.

“Any intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or body temperature above 38 degrees centigrade, or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, will not be allowed to check-in.”

Similarly, the citizens were advised to be in possession of a hand sanitiser throughout the journey, while wearing their face masks.