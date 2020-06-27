145 stranded Nigerians return from Sudan

June 27, 2020 0

145 Nigerians who were stranded in Sudan have returned to the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission announced this via its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to NIDCOM, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:45 pm, via Air Sudan.

All evacuees will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Their return comes just hours after another set of 167 Nigerians returned home from South Africa.

