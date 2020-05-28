COVID-19: Kogi rejects NCDC results, insists state still free

The Kogi State Government has rejected the two index cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The State commissioner for health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, in a press statement on Wednesday described the claim as a fallacy.

He said, “Kogi State till this very moment is COVID-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

“Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.

The NCDC on Wednesday said that two index cases were recorded in Kogi, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 8,733.

