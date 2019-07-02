COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, steps down after rape allegation

Embattled senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has announced that he will proceed on a leave of absence from the pulpit.

This is not unconnected with the rape allegation by Busola Dakolo, wife of a musician, who accused Fatoyinbo of raping her twice.

Pastor Fatoyinbo on his verified Instagram page wrote that “the past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from church leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in media.”