AFCON 2019: Buhari in shock over Super Eagles’ unpaid allowances

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed surprise that the Super Eagles of Nigeria who at present are participating in the African Cup of Nations in Egypt are being owed allowances.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State disclosed Buhari’s feelings to State House correspondents on Monday after a private meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that football was a unifying factor in Nigeria; hence players’ motivation must be taken seriously.

The new Chairman of Northern Governors Forum added:

“I came in to have a discussion with the President; of course many of you know I just came back from Egypt where we went to cheer the Super Eagles and I also brought him back the concerns of those players that are there.

“I think he promised to handle the matter immediately; football is a unifying factor in Nigeria; we shouldn’t joke with it; if we bring back the cup; it will cement our relationship and that is one of it.

“Some of the concerns they raised is that many of their allowances were not paid and the President expressed surprise that he signed these allowances and they are not paid to them.

“I was a footballer and it is not like before when you play football out of patriotism; now it is combined with the economic aspect; but you bring people, definitely you must ensure; especially from the ministry that they are paid their allowances.

“We went there for the joy of it and the day we went there, they won their match and we left yesterday. I understand they lost.

“Defeating Guinea and expecting Madagascar to defeat us is a surprise; but I think with good motivation, these boys will bring back the cup