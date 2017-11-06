Dangote donates N500m to Kano market fire victims

Business mogul and Chairman of the Appeal Fund Raising Committee for victims of fire incidents in Kano markets, Alhaji Aliko Dangote Monday in Kano presented a cheque of N500 million to the Committee as he redeemed his pledge to help alleviate the suffering of the traders.

According to the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who received the cheque in Government House, the Committee has so far raised about N1.2 billion for the fire victims.

He said the Judicial Commission of Enquiry set up to assess the cost of damages has already come up with the number of traders affected and the extent of damages they recorded.

Ganduje assured the traders that very soon the Fund Raising Committee will commence distribution of the money to the beneficiaries.

The Governor also informed the traders that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a powerful delegation which has done a survey on installation of solar light in Sabon Gari market, a project he said was being carried out in conjunction with Kano state government.

Apart from redeeming its N500 million pledge, he said the state government has commenced provision of needed infrastructure in Kano markets, including construction of access roads, fire service outstations, police stations, construction of malls to accommodate road side kiosks as well as provision of iron tables for petty traders to curb fire incidents.

The Nation recalls that about a year ago, successive fire incidents occurred in five major markets in the ancient commercial city, including Farm Centre (GSM) market, Kurmi market, Yan Katako market, Singer Market, and Muhammad Abubakar Rimi Market otherwise known as Sabon Gari market.

Among those who made donations for the fire victims include Kano state government, N500 million, Aliko Dangote, N500 million, Access Bank (N100 million), oil magnet, Femi Otudola (25 million), Dahiru Mangal (N25 million), Fidelity Bank (N20 million), Senate President, Bukola Saraki (N10 million).

Others included Speaker, House of Representations (N5 million), 24 House of Representatives from Kano (N12 million), Senator Barau Jubrin (N3 million), Senator Kabiru Gaya (N3 million), Tahir Fadallah (N5 million), Ishyaku Rabiu (N5 million), Kano state House of Assembly members (N5 million), among others.