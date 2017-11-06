Kogi: Our achievements have made APC more popular – Gov. Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has said his policies has positioned the All Progressives Congress as the most popular party in Kogi State, saying his administration is gradually winning the war against poverty.

Speaking in Lokoja Monday through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the Governor said the SDG Desk under his administration has provided water and health facilities to the masses at the grassroots.

According to the Governor, his administration has created thousands of jobs as well as provide a lot of healthcare interventions for the people of the state.

“Our administration is very popular in the grassroots. This is evident from the poverty index revealed recently which clearly showed Kogi is gradually creeping out of the poverty circle.

“With the provision of water at the grassroots, we have been able to reduce water-related diseases in the urban and rural areas. The health intervention programs of our government has also helped to create a healthy society of people who are vibrant enough to create wealth. A healthy society is a wealthy society”.

The Governor said his administration has trained thousands of artisans and other entrepreneurs who are now contributing immensely to the economy of the state, assuring that his administration will continue to build on the success of the Omi Dam Agricultural Initiative.

“The success story of Omi Dam Agriculture is confirmatory of the fact that proper planning can propel agriculture to the front seat of our economic development program. Thousands of farmers now earn their living from agricultural operations in Omi. This administration will replicate the success in many parts of the state”.

On the salary issue in the state, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to make workers’ welfare a top priority in order to build a “well motivated and capable workforce for the state”, insisting that his administration is exploring strategies for “seamless payment of salaries in the state”.

He assured the people of his continued commitment to their welfare, assuring that “politics will not be prioritized over welfare of the people”.

“This administration was elected to serve and not to do politics with the mandate of the people. We shall continue to render service to the people of the state.

“Let me also thank the Federal Government for the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in the state and to ask for the timely award of the recently approved road projects in the state. Good roads will help our economic progress as well as reduce crime in the state.

“Our ongoing intervention on the Lokoja-Okene road is aimed at ameliorating the suffering of motorists in the road”.

It will be recalled that the State Government recently awarded contracts to patch bad portions of the Lokoja-Okene road to make the road more convenient for motorists.