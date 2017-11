Davido beat Wizkid, Babes Wodumo, C4 Pedro, Nyashinki and Nasty C to the award.

The 2017 MTV EMAs was held at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom, on Sunday.

The DMW boss has had a good run in 2017.

Following the successful release of his hits like “IF” and “FALL“, Davido on Friday released FIA, produced by Fresh.