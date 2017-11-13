Ronaldo celebrates birth of fourth child

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated the birth of his fourth child – just hours after a reality TV star claimed he cheated on his girlfriend with her.

The 32-year-old uploaded a photograph of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, 22, holding their baby daughter next to him and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

He wrote on his Instagram page: ‘Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!’

The family arrived at the Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid, near the footballer’s home on the nearby gated VIP estate La Finca, earlier on Sunday afternoon.

It was thought her first child – and Cristiano’s fourth – would be born around November 21. But on Sunday evening Ronaldo confirmed they were all ‘doing great’.

Georgina, who is half-Spanish and half-Argentinian, said in August how she was preparing for the birth of Alana Martina while eating a strict Mediterranean diet.

Cristiano said last week that being a father was an amazing experience.

He expanded his family in June with surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, who were born in a US hospital and brought back to Madrid where he lives by his doting mum.

Cristiano Jnr, seven, is also thought to have been born to a surrogate mother in the States.

Natacha, 21, claims he had been messaging her and that he wrote: ‘I love your bum. I want to see it in the flesh.’

Bedding her months after meeting his partner, Ronaldo messaged Natacha hours later saying ‘top secret please’, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Portuguese reality star Natacha said she feels used after the encounter.

She said: ‘I knew he had a girlfriend but we became friends, there was trust between us, a bond.

‘He was a lovely person and after messaging for so long it was amazing to be with him. Our night together was special.

‘But afterwards I told him I was going on a Portuguese reality show and he told me not to do it. By the time I came out he’d blocked me.

‘Now I think he just used me for sex. I don’t have regrets because being with him was like a dream come true but I feel betrayed.’

And after spending the night together, Fifa’s player of the year gave her a baseball cap as a parting gift, she said.

The ex-Manchester United striker first contacted Natacha when he was single, following his break-up with 31-year-old Russian model Irina Shayk.

Natacha sent him a late-night picture of her bottom on Instagram in September 2015 and captioned it: ‘Enormous Kiss’.

She said: ‘It was 1am and I did it as a joke! I never thought he’d reply. But at 6am he messaged me and things went from there.

‘It was when I sent him a video of me twerking in my underwear that he said he wanted to see me in person. Cristiano always made it clear he liked my body.

‘He told me he loved my bum and wanted to see it personally.’

Ronaldo also approached Brazilian Miss BumBum Erika Canela earlier this year, when he invited her to dinner after talking to her on WhatsApp.

The competition winner speculated that Ronaldo had a ‘Miss BumBum fetish’ after he allegedly bedded another star of the beauty pageant.

Ronaldo invited Natacha to his apartment in Lisbon on October 5 2016 and later said: ‘I want to see your bum in the flesh.’

But at the last minute he cancelled, claiming that he only had an hour spare and wanted longer with her.

He also asked her to send more pictures, writing: ‘Send me a twerk. Don’t forget.’

This was two days before he scored four goals against Andorra while playing for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier.

The pair continued to send messages to each other and when the star was back in his hometown on March 26 this year they reportedly met.

When Natacha sent him a picture of her bottom, Ronaldo replied with the four-digit security code to his flat and said: ‘Don’t be embarrassed. I love kissing bottoms.’

Natacha said: ‘I couldn’t believe I was walking into Cristiano Ronaldo’s apartment. My heart was racing but he was very nice and sweet and told me to act as if I was in my home.

‘I took my shoes off and poured myself a juice from the fridge before sitting down next to him. We spoke about his apartment and where I was originally from.

‘I then took the lead, stood up, took down my trousers and bent over to show him my bottom. He smacked it and said he loved it.’

She claims they had sex in every room in the luxury flat other than his bedroom.

Natacha said he also handed her 300 euros for taxis home and she left two hours after arriving.

She added: ‘I hope he is being faithful to Georgina now. He told me the night we made love that I was the only one and he’d never done this to her before. At the time I believed him.’

