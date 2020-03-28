Deaths in Italy rise by 919, highest daily tally since start of outbreak

Italy which has the highest number of confirmed cases in Europe yesterday recorded total deaths of 919 -the highest daily tally since the epidemic broke out on February 21.

The death toll in the country now stands at 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said yesterday.

Until now the highest daily tally was the 793 recorded on March 21.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539, taking Italy’s total past that of China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the end of last year.