DSS, Police disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja

Security operatives on Wednesday dispersed demonstrators who were carrying out a #RevoltuionNow protest in Abuja.

A team of security operatives including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and the Army, pursued both protesters and journalists from the scene of the protest.

The march was a commemoration of the nationwide protest stagged by members of the #RevolutionNow movement headed by Mr. Omoyele Sowore in 2019.

Sowore, the leader of the movement, was not among the demonstrators in Abuja on Wednesday, however, the march was led by Mr. Pelumi Olajegbensi, who called for a change in government, and insisted that there is a need for political revolution.

Mr. Olajegbensi accused the Federal Government of failing to protect Nigerians, citing insecurity, growing unemployment amongst other issues.

“There is a need for us as young people who are interested in the future of this country to raise our voices so we can be heard.

“Nigeria is currently in a state of emergency, our country has been reduced to a state of surrender; we cannot continue like this.

“Today, we are concerned as young people that a lot of our youths graduate from tertiary institutions and are unemployed because there is no job for them, this has increased the rate of crime in the country.

“Our demand today is for a conscious political revolution, a need for change in leadership,” he stressed.

Mr. Olajegbensi also called for a revamp in various sectors of the economy.

The #RevolutionNow demonstration did not hold in Abuja alone, there were protest marches in Ogun, Ondo and Osun states.

There have been several reports of persons arrested in the various states where the demonstration took place.

Five protesters were arrested in Abeokuta within the early hours of the day, while seven people were arrested in Osogbo, however, it remained unclear how many persons were apprehended in other states.