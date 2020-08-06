Ekiti, Kano, Katsina, Kogi schools reopen Aug 10

Pupils in exit classes are to resume school on August 10 in Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Kogi and some other states, it was learnt on Wednesday.

The state governments approved resumption date for Senior Secondary School (SS3) pupils who are expected to write their final examinations later this year.

Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, told reporters that the government had directed all schools to welcome the exit pupils on August 9.

All schools were closed down in the state on March 19, following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to begin on August 17, it was learnt.

Kiru warned that no schools, whether public or private, should reopen before August 10.

“Full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols will be monitored,” Kiru said, adding: “The government will provide face masks, temperature monitoring facilities and hand sanitisers for teachers, workers and pupils in schools.”

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi directed random sampling tests for COVID-19 infection of pupils and teachers to assess their risk level ahead of resumption.

The governor expressed optimism that COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to as SS3 classes preparing for West African Examinations Council (WAEC) resume on August 10. He said the resumption date for Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 pupils and primary 6 pupils would be announced later. In a state-wide broadcast, Fayemi said parents of pupils resuming should provide their wards with at least two face masks as a prerequisite for admittance into their school premises.

In Katsina State, the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Education, Malam Salisu Lawal Kerau, directed pupils in the exit classes to resume for classes on August 10 to prepare for their final examinations.

In a statement, said: “…Boarding students are to resume on Sunday, August 9, 2020, while the guidelines for resumption of classes are to be strictly adhered to in the schools.”

Ahead of next Monday’s reopening of schools in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has ordered a thorough disinfection and fumigation of all government-owned schools.

In a statement yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, the governor said the directive is in the health interest of the returning pupils.

There was low turnout of pupils in Rivers State yesterday, following the reopening of secondary schools for exit classes.

It was gathered that most pupils and teachers were unaware that the school had resumed because the government gave the directive late on Tuesday.