Edo guber: APC displays credentials of Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday displayed the academic credentials of the six contestants in the forthcoming Edo State governorship primary.

The six contestants are Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

According to the document, Obaseki attended Saint Mathews Anglican Primary School from 1963 to 1968 for his primary school education.

Obaseki then proceeded to Eghosa Anglican Grammar School, Benin, Benin City, where he obtained three credits and three passes in his West African School Certificate Examination.

He obtained credits in Religious Knowledge, Geography, and History, he had passes in English Literature, English Language and Chemistry.

After which he proceeded to the Institute of Continuing Education, Benin City, from 1976-1979 for his “A” Levels.

An attestation letter titled “To whom it may concern” from the Institute dated 25 September, 1975, in respect of Godwin Obaseki, lCE/ADM 74/75 No. 04002, said the candidate sat for the following subjects: History, English, Literature, and Economics.”

The documents showed that Obaseki gained admission into the University of Ibadan, 1976-1979, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classical Studies. Obaseki also attended Pace University, New York from 1992-1994.

On his part, Obaseki’s main challenger, Ize-Iyamu, passed the WAEC examinations with Division 1.

He had credits in English Language, English Literature, History, and Economics. He had distinctions in Mathematics and Biology and a pass in Agric.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party’s bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from its shocking experiences in the recent past was responsible for its decision to display the credentials of all six aspirants.