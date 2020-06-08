Kogi robbery attack: Gov. Bello releases N10m for victims’ burial

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has released the sum of N10m for the burial of the victims of the recent armed robbery attack in the Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, made this known on Monday via Twitter.

“Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has released the sum of 10 million naira to support the burial rites of the slain victims of the unfortunate Isanlu robbery attack which claimed about 10 lives,” he wrote.

Eight police officers and one passers-by were killed by hoodlums in two separate attacks at the Isanlu branch of a bank and the Divisional Police Station in the town.