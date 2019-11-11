Eid-el-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi calls for prayers for peace, unity, progress

As Muslim faithful commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has called on all Nigerians to remain prayerful for the sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country.

In a goodwill message, Gov. Ugwuanyi felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, noting that the Islamic event was remarkable and reinvigorates the virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance, charity and peaceful co-existence, which are the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The governor, therefore, stressed that Nigerians’ collective faith in God and sustained prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country, remain the ultimate goal for the full realization of the nation’s founding fathers’ dreams and aspirations.