Ekiti guber: Olusola-Eleka vows to appeal election tribunal verdict

Former Deputy Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has rejected the judgment declaring Dr. Kayode Fayemi as winner.

Olusola-Eleka insisted that he won the poll, vowing to appeal the outcome.

Olusola-Eleka, who spoke through the Director of Media of his campaign organisation, Mr. Lere Olayinka, said, “That was not the last bus stop as regards the election petition tribunal.

“The law is very clear regarding the hierarchies of courts we can approach to seek redress on this issue.

“We are surely going to appeal the judgement because we know we won the election.”

The tribunal, in its judgement, delivered by Justice Suleiman Belgore, had said that Fayemi was validly elected in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The tribunal took the position contrary to what was being canvassed by the PDP candidate, Olusola-Eleka.

It said that Fayemi polled a total of 197,459 to defeat Olusola-Eleka, who scored a total votes of 178, 022 to emerge first runner-up.

The tribunal which began sitting in Ado Ekiti in August 2018 was later relocated to Abuja, over cases of insecurity in the state.