Senate heads to Supreme Court over CJN suspension

January 28, 2019 0

The Senate has cancelled its scheduled plenary billed to hold on Tuesday  (tomorrow).

The Clerk of the Senate,  Mr. Nelson Ayewoh,  stated this in a statement signed by him on Monday evening.

It was learnt that the last minute cancellation followed the decision of the red chamber to approach the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Senate is asking the apex court to determine whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within his powers by suspending the CJN.

