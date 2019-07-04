Electricity: Pres. Buhari admits failure in power generation, distribution

President Muhammadu Buhari admitted on Wednesday that the performance of his administration in the power sector was “not good enough”, saying that this called for more efforts by Electricity Distribution Companies to provide the needed resources and technical expertise.

He stated that the Federal Government would play its own part by improving the transmission of electricity.

Buhari spoke in Abuja when the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo Ewuare II, led members of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and chiefs on a visit to the President at the Presidential Villa.

The Oba, who sought the President’s intervention on the power supply situation in Edo State, had described it as a “pathetic situation.”

But Buhari appealed to Nigerians for calm, while urging them to be patient with the Discos to deliver on their mandate.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, quoted the President as saying that though his administration had put in its best to improve power in the past years, especially improvement in gas supplies, the performance was not good enough.

“We are building infrastructure. We are doing our best, but, obviously, our best is not good enough yet”, the Presidency quoted Buhari as saying.

Buhari praised the monarchs for their combined efforts in tackling trafficking in persons and rehabilitating the victims, who were repatriated back home.

“I am pleased that you have taken up the fight against human trafficking and I know the effect of your intervention will be felt beyond our borders,” the President told his visitors.

Buhari spoke on the Benin-Abuja Road project and his administration’s efforts to develop the agricultural sector, “promising that more will be done to diversify and strengthen the Nigerian economy.”

Oba Ewuare II, while congratulating Buhari for winning a second term, prayed God to guide him in picking a formidable cabinet.