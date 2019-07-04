Ohanaeze advises fed govt to disarm herdsmen

The apex Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has advised the federal government to disarm the Fulani herdsmen wrecking havoc across the country.

The organisation also commended the Federal Government for suspending the Ruga project.

In a statement in Enugu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President , Chief John Nwodo, through his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, said “It is heart-warming to observe that for the first time the current leadership at the federal level has deferred to people’s opinion on public issues.

“The Federal Government should take immediate measures to disarm the Ak-47 trotting herders throughout the country. Issues surrounding the suspended Ruga scheme indicate the importance of consulting the people before taking certain decisions that will affect them.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is as worried about the restoration of peace between farmers and herders in the country as the Federal Government and believes that the ultimate solution to it is to embrace ranching

“Government should carry out an audit of foreigners in the country and ascertain those with genuine entry papers, deport those illegally in the country as well as ensure that the nation’s borders are properly controlled and manned to avert further massive infiltration.

“As a process towards healing the present wounds and uniting the country, adequate compensation should be paid to relations of victims of the unwarranted killings in the country in recent times.”