Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left); State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani (middle); Member representing Udi South Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chukwuka Eneh (right); Chairman, Udi Local Government Area, Hon. Nestor Ochin (left) and Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Onuigbo, during the inauguration of the reconstructed, equipped and upgraded Udi General Hospital, Udi L.G.A, yesterday.  

