Related Articles
L-R: Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Chairman, State Rural Electrification Board (REB), Sir. Joseph Nwabueze Nnamani; Deputy Chairman, Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Nnamani; Member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency and House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji; and Chairman, Nkanu West LGA, Hon. Henry Okenwa, during Sir. Nnamani’s thanksgiving ceremony for his conferment of Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by Wesley Church Akpasha, Diocese of Agbani, Methodist Church Nigeria, yesterday.
September 9, 2019
L-R: Managing Director, Exxon Mobil Nigeria, Paul McGrath; Chief Financial Officer, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Umar Isa Ayiya; Group Managing Director, Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd, Victor Okoronkwo; General Manager, Delivery Integration, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Ibiyemi Asaolu; and Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, Olatunde Dodondawa, at the opening session of the 2019 annual conference of the association in Lagos… on Thursday
August 22, 2019