Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo (middle), his wife, Pat (2nd right), President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (right) and Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, during Nwobodo’s 79th birthday celebration, in Enugu, yesterday. 

May 13, 2019 0

