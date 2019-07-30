Ex-Pres. Jonathan condoles with Gov. Fintiri over father’s death

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

In a condolence letter to the Governor, Dr. Jonathan prayed for God to bless the soul of the late octogenarian and comfort the Governor and his family members.

In the letter he personally signed, the former President said: “My heart goes out to you and your family members as you mourn. The passing on of every human being visits grief on those left behind. The pain is even more poignant when a parent is involved because it is our fate as mortals to wish to always continue to live under their guidance and love.

“May you draw strength and be comforted by the fact that your father led a memorable life. He will be remembered for his diligence and patriotism, having served our great nation as a courageous soldier.

Your Excellency, I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family at this time.”