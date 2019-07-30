Gov. Ugwuanyi to consult stakeholders in selecting state cabinet

…as Public Service Reform Committee submits report

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday reiterated his administration’s resolve to consult with “respected stakeholders” of the state in the task of selecting committed, competent and self-motivated team that will drive the roadmaps designed by the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees, recently constituted to review various sectors of governance for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who gave the hint while receiving the report of the Public Service Reform committee at the Government House, Enugu, further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deploy the recommendations of the various committees in the enthronement of “the transformative governance of our dream”.

The governor expressed delight that the committees have started to submit their reports, recalling that the process commenced last Friday with the receipt of the report of the security committee from its members led by the former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo.

He thanked members of the public service review committee led by Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, who he described as “our Czar of Public Service”, for the timely submission of their report and for affording the state the utility of their time, energy and knowledge in carrying out the all-important assignment.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who stressed the overarching nature of the committee’s assignment, expressed optimism that “the report will mark a watershed in Enugu State Public Service and governance issues given the wealth of experience and competency of the members”.

Presenting the report, the public service committee’s chairman, Prof. Ocheoha, stated that they executed their assignment within the stipulated time frame with diligence, dispassionate, deliberation, patriotism and professional expertise, adding that the report was unanimous without any dissenting opinion.

Prof. Ocheoha also explained that the report cuts across various ministries, extra-ministerial departments and parastatals, with particular focus on the Cabinet Office, as contained in their mandate.

“As we hope that you will find our report a useful contribution to the administration of Enugu State, we fervently pray that if the recommendations embedded in our report and other reports from the various committees are adopted; they will go a long way towards elevating the government and the entire people of Enugu State to higher levels of excellence”, he said.

Other members of the committee present at the event include, Prof. Simon Ortuanya; Prof. Clement Okeke; Prof. Malachy Okwueze; Emma O. Nnamani; Barr. Sam Onyia; Dr. Ferdinand Agu and Nnayelugo Dan Onyishi, who served as secretary.