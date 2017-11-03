Fed Govt set to approve new oil, gas policies — Osinbajo

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, is set to give approval to the nation’s new oil and gas policies to stimulate investment and growth in the industry.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this at the Oil Producers Trade Section, OPTS 55, anniversary in Lagos, yesterday, said the two policies were drafted to stimulate orderly and sustainable development of the two sectors.

Osinbajo said the new policies were important as they would culminate in massive investments into the nation’s petroleum industry, adding that they would also lead to the making of new oil and gas finds as well as additional reserves.

He disclosed that Nigeria needs to grow its reserves, especially now that production hovered at about 2.1 million barrels per day, bpd, including condensate.

Osinbajo stated that the government would continue to emerge with new legislations in order to make the industry attractive to foreign and indigenous investors.

In a report, OPTS stated that: ‘’The government does not make money from PSCs. PSC production represents only a small share of total Nigeria oil production. Nigeria would be better off with JVs in deep water.

“PSC contractors inflate their cost and award contracts without FGN oversight. Fiscal and non-fiscal contract terms for existing PSCs can be adjusted unilaterally. Contractors are wasting PSC gas that could contribute to FGN income.

“Investments to develop deep water fields are similar to investment for onshore and shallow water fields. Nigeria business environment is globally competitive, even for PSCs. Oil companies are ‘contractors’ not ‘concession holders.’

‘’NNPC/government is concessionaire. To share risks, in most PSCs, there is one or more contracts with participating interest. Contractors are responsible for providing the funds for investment and bear all the risks (exploration, technical al and execution, market).”

’NNPC/FGN plays a significant role in the approval and control of budgets and plans, even though they do not contribute to funding. Government entitlements are derived from royalty Oil, tax oil and profit Oil. The government earns more from PSC production than contractors – as of the end of 2016. FGN earned $90 billion.” – Vanguard.