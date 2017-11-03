Pres. Buhari approves nominations for minimum wage committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved nominations into the committee for a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said a panel made up of representatives of the Federal and state governments, as well as the private sector has been constituted.

His words: “The old (minimum wage) law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empaneling a new national minimum wage committee.

“I have cleared the appointments with the President today (Thursday) and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal, states and the private sector: NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs.

“The NLC, TUC and their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to fine-tune is the date for inauguration.”