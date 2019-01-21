FG, ASUU resume negotiations today

The President of the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, says  the union will suspend its 10-week-old  strike if the Federal Government agrees to release   N50bn to  revitalise public universities  and N20bn  to pay lecturers  their  allowances in their meeting on Monday.

The union resumes its negotiation with the Federal Government, and Ogunyemi insists they body will not shift  its ground unless the government makes a commitment to release the money.

However, he said ASUU had lost confidence in  the government since it failed to honour  previous agreements.

Ogunyemi,  who spoke with reporters in Ibadan at the weekend, said ASUU had  rejected government’s proposal of N20bn to be paid in two tranches  to revitalise public  universities.

He said the union  had asked the government to include  the earned academic allowances in the 2019 budget.

He said,  “We want them to pay N50bn as a sign of commitment this quarter.

“Our  members have rejected the 20bn proposed by them that will be spread over two quarters in 2019. Our members have insisted on the release of at least N50bn.

“On the earned academic allowances, with N105bn not yet paid, our members are saying that even if you (government) are releasing N20bn,  let it be stated clearly that it is only for ASUU members,  and the balance which you promised to pay  by  four instalments, attach timelines to the balance and figures.

“In 2017, this government promised to include  the earned academic allowances in the budget so that we won’t be  talking  about arrears. If  the government had included it in   the 2018 budget,  we would not be talking about arrears now. “Our members are saying the government should take steps to include  it in the 2019 budget and that is not late because they  are still working on the budget.”

