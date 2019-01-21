FG, ASUU resume negotiations today

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, says the union will suspend its 10-week-old strike if the Federal Government agrees to release N50bn to revitalise public universities and N20bn to pay lecturers their allowances in their meeting on Monday.

The union resumes its negotiation with the Federal Government, and Ogunyemi insists they body will not shift its ground unless the government makes a commitment to release the money.

However, he said ASUU had lost confidence in the government since it failed to honour previous agreements.

Ogunyemi, who spoke with reporters in Ibadan at the weekend, said ASUU had rejected government’s proposal of N20bn to be paid in two tranches to revitalise public universities.

He said the union had asked the government to include the earned academic allowances in the 2019 budget.

He said, “We want them to pay N50bn as a sign of commitment this quarter.

“Our members have rejected the 20bn proposed by them that will be spread over two quarters in 2019. Our members have insisted on the release of at least N50bn.

“On the earned academic allowances, with N105bn not yet paid, our members are saying that even if you (government) are releasing N20bn, let it be stated clearly that it is only for ASUU members, and the balance which you promised to pay by four instalments, attach timelines to the balance and figures.

“In 2017, this government promised to include the earned academic allowances in the budget so that we won’t be talking about arrears. If the government had included it in the 2018 budget, we would not be talking about arrears now. “Our members are saying the government should take steps to include it in the 2019 budget and that is not late because they are still working on the budget.”