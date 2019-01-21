Presidency spent billions to stop Atiku’s trip to U.S – PDP

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged fixation on the success of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s trip to the United States, as defeatist and smacking of a pre-defeat hallucination.

The PPCO in a statement, yesterday, by its Director Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “Buhari Presidency should hide its face in shame that after spending billions of naira in propaganda” to stop the trip, Atiku, freely travelled to the United States.

“President Buhari and the APC were so disturbed about Atiku’s acceptance by the international community that they wasted billions of naira from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to organise a failed protest in the United States.

“When that failed, they attempted to use the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to threaten and level spurious allegations against Atiku Abubakar, which also came to naught, as the entire world saw through the fabrications.

“Today, Atiku Abubakar has a global support, unlike President Buhari, who, as a pariah president, has no friends all over the world. This is the reason President Buhari has gone into frenzy over Atiku Abubakar’s global acceptance,” the statement said.