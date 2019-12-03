FG considers restructuring of N-Power programme

The Federal Government is considering a complete restructuring of the N-Power programme and has explained reasons for the delay in the payment of two months stipends to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that officials of the National Social Investment Programmes were of the view that the N-Power initiative should be restructured.

The N-Power initiative is one of the four clusters of the NSIP that were designed to stem the growing tide of poverty, unemployment and social insecurity in Nigeria.

N-Power is the job creation and economic empowerment component of the NSIP for young unemployed Nigerians.

Farouq said, “There are information gaps with regard to the monitoring and evaluation mechanism and framework of the N-Power programme.

“Some officials of the NSIP are of the view that the programmes should be completely restructured.

“The ministry is currently engaging the NSIP cluster heads for clarifications; in essence, the handover and taking process for the programme are still ongoing.”

Commenting on the recent agitation and outcry against the non-approval of payments of October and November 2019 stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the minister stated that beneficiaries of all the social investment programmes would access interventions designed for them within the stipulated guidelines.