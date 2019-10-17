FG deports seven North Koreans

The federal government has deported seven Koreans for life, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has said.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, carried out the deportation following the approval of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of Immigration, Sunday James gave the names of the Koreans as Jo Sun Phil, Hang Sung Chol, Che Chin Hyok, and Pak Yong Gon.

Others: are Ri Yong Il, Ri Hak Su, and Ri Tong Nam.

The statement said they are all citizens of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) deported from “Nigeria for life.”

They were deported by the order of the Minister of Interior based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015, the statement added.

It noted: “They were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on the October 15, 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”