Aisha Buhari apologises for Fatima viral video

October 17, 2019 0

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday apologised to her children,  family members  and  the public  for  the embarrassment caused by the  viral video released by Fatima, daughter of the President’s nephew, Mamman Daura.

In the video, Mrs Buhari was seen expressing her displeasure over the refusal of the Dauras to pack out of their apartment.

According to a statement  by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna,  Mrs Buhari  made the apology  during a solidarity visit by first ladies from the 36 states at the Presidential Villa.

The statement said, “Commenting on the video circulating on social networks, Buhari extended her apology to her children, her family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the video had caused.”

She  pledged to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

The AFLPM was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995.

Mrs Buhari  said, “I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for this purpose and the foundation laying will soon be conducted in the presence of African First Ladies.”

She  praised  the first ladies for the good work they had been doing in their  states, and the collaboration they did with Future Assured.

She praised  the President for approving new  aides for her.

Falmata, wife of Borno State Governor Umara Zulum, represented  the Northern First Ladies Forum while  Betsy, wife of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, represented  the Southern First Ladies Forum on  the occasion.

Zulum said they were at the Villa to welcome Mrs Buhari back after a long absence, and expressed their support  for  her initiatives.

The event was attended by Dolapo, wife of  Vice- President Yemi  Osinbajo; Maryam, wife of  Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Salamatu, wife of the House of Representatives Speaker Femi  Gbajabiamila.

Mrs Buhari’s new aides  are  Mairo Almakura (Special Assistant, African First Ladies Peace Mission), Muhammed Albishir (Special Assistant, Organisation of African First Ladies for Development) and Wole Aboderin  (Special Assistant, Non-Governmental Organisations).

Others are Aiyu Abdullahi (Special Assistant, Media and Publicity), Zainab Kazeem  (Special Assistant, Domestic and Social Events) and Funke Adesiyan (Personal Assistant, Domestic and Social Events).

