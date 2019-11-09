Finally, Presidency admits sacking Osinbajo’s aides

The Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari laid off some aides to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as part of the ongoing overhauling of the seat of government.

“The exercise, which has been ordered by the President, is to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.

“It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.

As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term.

“The office of the Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo has, in compliance with the directive of the President, equally been shed of a number of such appointees”, a State House statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said on Friday.

The names of the sacked aides and their designations are: AJibola Ajayi, Special Adviser, Legal Affairs; Lanre Osinbona, Senior Special Assistant, Information Communication Technology (ICT); Imeh Okon, Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructure; Jide Awolowo, Special Assistant, Oil and Gas; Lilian Idiaghe, Special Assistant, Research, Legal and Compliance; Arukino Umukoro, Special Adviser, Niger Delta; Bala Liman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant, Economy and Edobor Iyamu, Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta.

Others include Dolapo Bright, Senior Special Assistant, Agro Allied Value Chain; Toyosi Onaolapo, Special Assistant, Community Engagement; Gambo Manzo, Special Assistant, Political; Bisi Ogungbemi, Special Assistant, Political Matters; Edirin Akemu, Senior Special Assistant on Industry, Trade & Investment; Akin Soetan, Senior Technical Assistant on Economic matters; Aondaver Kuttuh, Technical Assistant, Rule of Law; Ife Adebayo, Special Assistant, Innovation and Yussuf Ali, Special Assistant, Power Regulations.

Also among the disengaged are Tola Asekun, Senior Special Assistant on National Boundary Commission; Morakinyo Beckley, Special Assistant on Off-grid Power; Yosola Akinbi, Senior Special Assistant on National Economic Council (NEC); Tochi Nwachukwu, Special Assistant on Power Privatisation; Bode Gbore, Senior Special Assistant, Political; Abdulrahman Baffa Yola, Special Assistant, Political; Kolade Sofola, Special Assistant, Infrastructure; Ebi Awosika, Senior Special Assistant, Community Engagement; Muyiwa Abiodun, Senior Special Assistant, Power; Forri Samson Banu, Special Assistant, Entrepreneurship; Bege Bala, Special Assistant Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); Feyishayo Aina, Special Assistant, Community Engagement; Halima Bawa, Special Assistant, Community Engagement; Nkechi Chukwueke, Special Assistant, Community Engagement and Ilsa Essien, Special Assistant, Media.