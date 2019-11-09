Lagos Fringe Festival opens Nov. 19

The arts community is set for the Lagos Fringe Festival 2019.The festival, which will target young and upcoming artists in the creative industry will create opportunities for them to perform on international platform.

The Creative Director LFF, Kenneth Uphopho said “we are revolutionising this year, the focus is on diversity and inclusion in the arts, a development that has birthed creative exchange that will feature industry experts, curators and professionals engaging with emerging artistes for three days during the festival.’

According to him, LFF isn’t restricted to any category of the arts but plans to incorporate all genres. It will also be presenting awards to deserving members of the creative industry who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. The 6-day event will commence on November 19 and runs till 24, and is partnered by the British Council, Freedom Park and Alliance Francaise, Lagos.

Festival Producer Brenda Fashuba stated that the festival is in its second year and intends to checkmate some of the challenges faced by visual and performing artists in the sector and to also empower them in the commercial space.

The festival of performing arts and interdisciplinary conversations will feature local and international artistes from South Africa, U.K., U.S., Ghana, Senegal, Zimbabwe and the Republic of Benin.

Focusing on sustainability and inclusion, the festival also seeks to promote the representation of women, especially in male dominated genres of the creative industry such as production and directing and to appreciate those who have remained consistent over the years.