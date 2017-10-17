Fire incident at Kachikwu’s house not act of sabotage – Petroleum Ministry

The office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu has confirmed that there was a fire incident at the Asokoro residence of the minister on Sunday night but said it was not a case of suspected sabotage.

Spokesperson for the ministry Idang Alibi said that it was a normal fire outbreak that was caused by a faulty electric wiring at a section of the building.

Alibi said no one was hurt during the incident as it was not too serious.

He added that that the fire was not a suspected case of sabotage.

“Nobody was hurt and nobody died,” Alibi said.

He said that the minister was not at home when the incident occurred as the fire was immediately contained within few minutes.