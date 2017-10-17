Operation Python Dance: Army finally admits going to Nnamdi Kanu’s house – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has drawn the attention of Nigerians and the entire world to the statement made by the Nigerian Defence Minister General Mansur Dan Ali Rtd on a TV program called Question Time where he admitted sending soldiers to Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Umuahia.

IPOB through a statement by its media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful said that Dan Ali during the program confirmed that Nigerian Army went in search of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his home, having previously denied the involvement of the army in his abduction and disappearance since the invasion of the 14th September 2017.

The statement reads: “The barefaced lies of the Nigerian Defence Minister General Mansur Dan Ali and that of the Federal government against our leader and organisation is beginning to unravel before the eyes of the world”.

“By admitting publicly that soldiers were sent to Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku to look for our leader without any order or warrant from a court of law confirms the contempt in which Nigerian government holds the rule of law and their judicial process.”

“It is, therefore, incumbent upon civilized nations of the world and organizations alike to ask the APC led Nigerian government why they decided to send armed soldiers to invade Kanu’s residence.

“Another question that must be asked is why would the government deny this obvious fact when there are incontrovertible proof based on available CCTV evidence that Nigerian soldiers undertook this outrageously murderous raid in a peaceful village that resulted in the disappearance and presumed death of our leader.

“In the immortal words of Mansur Dan Ali the army ‘went to look for him but he wasn’t there’. This means that the army deliberately ‘went’ and stormed his home.

“The words to note here is that the army went to look for Kanu, contrary to the lies emanating from the government that Operation Python Dance II was not targeted against IPOB.

“Since by the admission of the Defence Minister our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not there during the invasion of his residence, why deny that no invasion took place. This culture of denial, lies and subsequent admission makes it impossible for any neutral observer to believe any word coming out of the mouth of any official of the Buhari regime regarding the issue of IPOB.

“It is also on record that the Nigerian government, Army and Defence Headquarters Abuja initially denied ever coming near or invading Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State that resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 28 people including that of his two cousins.

“With these lies upon lies coming from the government over this military invasion, it is therefore reasonably expected to conclude that the army is also lying about not having our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their custody”.

“Is the world waiting for Biafrans to pick up arms to demand the release of the body of their leader before they know IPOB is serious about ascertaining what the Nigerian government did with him”.