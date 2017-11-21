FirstBank hosts 2017 International Sustainability Conference

The FirstBank Sustainability Centre has announced the fourth edition of the annual International Sustainability Conference – one of the activities and programs driven by the Centre.

The FirstBank Sustainability Centre is a partnership between the Bank and the Lagos Business School (LBS) and the theme for this year’s Conference is “Partnership for Sustainable Development and Innovation”.

The event would convene stakeholders to deliberate on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the various avenue institutions can partner to build sustainable development. The conference is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Lagos Business School (LBS), complex in Ajah, Lagos.

The 2017 Sustainability Conference would expound on SDG 9 which addresses Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, with focus on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, fostering innovation; and SDG 17 with focus on strengthening the means of implementing the SDGs as well as revitalizing the global partnerships for sustainable development.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has been invited as Guest speaker at the event with other speakers to include Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries; Tonye Cole, Executive Director and Co-Founder, The Sahara Group; Ndidi Nwuneli, MFR, Co-Founder, Sahel Capital; Innocent Chukwuma – Regional Director West Africa, Ford Foundation, and Simi Nwogugu – Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria.

Speaking on the event, Folake- Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited asserted that the Bank remains committed to the ideals of corporate citizenship and sustainable businesses practices.

“We have continued to encourage business practices and initiatives that will drive higher levels of sustainability and business continuity and that is why we established the FirstBank Sustainability Centre in partnership with the Lagos Business School to drive value propositions that will impact our immediate and global environment in a most sustainable manner” she stated.