FirstBank organises wealth management series for female Nollywood stakeholders

First Bank of Nigeria Limited in its drive to provide women across the country with an amazing opportunity for financial empowerment and sustainable economic growth is organising a Wealth Management Series for Women in Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry (Nollywood).

The event which will be hosted by the Bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika, stems from the desire to provide enabling opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations through FirstGem – FirstBank’s Lifestyle offering for women.

The event scheduled for April 26, 2018 at the Victoria Crown Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos begins at 3pm and would provide participants with principles of wealth management and investments leveraging the FirstGem proposition.

The FirstGem lifestyle offering for women was launched in Lagos in October 2016, to provide enabling opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations.

FirstGem provides female customers with access to support funds for their total financial empowerment, free business advisory, specialized trainings on business development initiatives, regular information and insight on business opportunities in various sectors and industries as well as tremendous discounts at merchant outlets that offer lifestyle products and services amongst other benefits.

FirstGem comes in variants of Savings and Current accounts and it is designed to benefit women professionals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, women in paid employment as well as low income earners, traders and artisans.

With FirstGem, there is something for every woman.

According to the Group Head, Product and Marketing Support, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Famuyiwa, women in diverse careers and businesses contribute a great deal to the Bank’s bottom line and the nation’s GDP in the long run.

Therefore, the bank is committed to supporting them to stimulate sustainable growth and national development.

“FirstBank has hosted several workshops to support women-led businesses, especially SMES and has launched the FirstGem offering in different states; the train is still on the move to provide succour for women and women-led businesses across our nation”, he enthused.”