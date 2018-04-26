Reps summon Pres. Buhari over incessant killings in Nigeria

….as herdsmen kill another 30 in fresh attack in Nasarawa

…Buhari will respond to summons if… – Presidency

The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain the spate of killings in many parts of the country.

The assembly also passed a vote of no confidence on the country’s Service Chiefs and all the security advisers to the president.

It further resolved to suspend sitting for three legislative days to express displeasure over the recurring killings.

These resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep Mark Gbillah (Benue-APC).

Nigeria has been facing security challenges, ranging from Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, herdsmen and farmers’ fights in the North Central States, among others.

On Tuesday morning, persons suspected to be herdsmen attacked and killed worshippers, including two priests, in a Catholic Church in Benue.

In Borno, which is the epicentre of Boko Haram activities, suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Bama at the weekend, killed two persons and injured eight others.

Meanwhile, bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Tiv farmers at Ihuman village in the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing seven persons.

It was learnt that the attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community at about 5pm, shooting at the villagers.

Investigation also revealed that the victims, who had been taking refuge at Kange town in the Awe Local Government Area following attacks on Tiv communities in the Southern Senatorial Zone of the state, had gone back to the village to take some food items in their homes when the attackers emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.

One of the residents of the area, Mr. Philip Dodo, who survived the attack, informed our correspondent that three of his relations were still missing.

Confirming the attack to our correspondent in an exclusive interview, the President of the Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, Peter Ahemba, described the attacks as “unfortunate.”

He said, “For us the indigenous Tiv people of Nasarawa State, we have no any other place to run to, and that is why we continuously count on our Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, for a solution to this unfortunate development.

“We appreciate the efforts being made by the state government and other stakeholders towards the restoration of peace to our communities but we can only stop crying to the authorities when a solution is finally found.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Command, John Kennedy, told our correspondent on the telephone that he had not been briefed about the attack.

He said, “The command has yet to be briefed on the attack on Ihuman village in the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.”

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal clashes in the Toto Local Government Area of the state has risen to 30, Bassa community has claimed.

Investigation revealed that the crisis started with an attack on Sebu village at about 10.30pm on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Bassa Cultural and Development Union in Nasarawa State, Duniya Moreh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lafia on Wednesday.

He said, “No fewer than 30 Bassa persons have been murdered with many still missing and unaccounted for. This figure includes women and children, whom it is universally accepted, should be spared and unharmed in a situation of crisis.

“It is disheartening that over 50,000 Bassa persons are currently displaced and living in the surrounding local government areas of the state. Many more are still in the bushes trying to find their way out of the local government area.” – Punch.

Responding, the Presidency said Buhari would react appropriately when officially summoned.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this on Wednesday in a Skype interview on Channels Television.

Asked if the President would appear before the lawmakers, Mr Adesina said the House had not communicated the summons to President Buhari.

He said, “It is a development that just happened and almost throughout the day we have been in the Federal Executive Council meeting. That meeting did not rise until after 5:00 p.m.

“So, it was after 5:00 p.m. when I got back to my office that I saw that news scrolling on the television. That means that the President himself hadn’t heard of it at that time. So, when the lawmakers – the Houses of Representatives – communicate their decision to the President, it would be handled appropriately.”

Although Mr Adesina acknowledged “the right” of the lawmakers to summon “anybody to appear” before them, he did not say whether the President would honour their summon if it is communicated to him.

“It is democracy in action. The House has the right to ask anybody to appear and the President is holding the position as a trust for Nigerians. It is the mandate of Nigerians that he is holding. But when they communicate that decision to him, he will respond accordingly. I can’t be talking of what he will do until that decision is communicated to him,” he said.